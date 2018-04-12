CHICAGO (CBS) — A normally quiet neighborhood was on alert Thursday morning, after a woman was stabbed while walking to the Red Line.

The 21-year-old woman was walking near Racine and Webster in Lincoln Park shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday, when she was attacked from behind.

According to the victim, the man never said a word. Instead, he ambushed her from behind as she was walking to the Fullerton Red Line station, and put her in a chokehold. He then repeatedly stabbed her in her upper body.

The woman told police she never got a good look at the man, and was not aware she was being followed.

The attacker fled east on Webster, and was last seen wearing a black hoody and baggy black pants.

The woman was taken to the emergency room at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized.

The attack happened outside Oscar Mayer School, so parents have been advised to not allow children to walk or play alone until the attacker is caught.

Anyone with information about the attack should call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.