CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Public Schools have agreed to hire 200 more janitors to clean schools, but some activists said it’s not enough and dirty schools are putting students’ health at risk.

Activists planned to hold a demonstration Friday morning at Kenwood Academy. Protesters planned to dress in hazmat suits to highlight conditions they claim are downright dangerous.

They were demanding CPS hire 500 janitors. They also have called on state lawmakers to reinstate the Chicago Teachers Union’s right to bargain over non-educational issues, such as school cleanliness.

The union has called on CPS to stop privatizing janitorial services. They claimed Aramark, the company managing CPS janitors, have cut too many staffers responsible for cleaning schools.

Union activists said janitorial staffing levels have been cut by more than 1,000 people in the past six years, leading to filthy conditions and rodent infestations.

On Thursday, CPS announced it would spend $7 million to hire 200 new janitors over the summer to deep clean schools. Half of those janitors will remain on the job in the fall. The hirings will cost $7 million.

The janitors’ union, SEIU Local 1, said the 11th hour agreement was a desperate attempt to head off a janitors’ strike. The union had been planning a strike vote this weekend.