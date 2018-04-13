CHICAGO (CBS) — Multiple people were shot overnight in southwest suburban Riverdale, and police are looking for three shooters.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near 138th and Wallace, about a block and a half away from the Riverdale police station.

A group of three gunmen came out from an alley, approached three people who were standing outside a home, and started shooting.

Police confirmed three people were shot and taken to the hospital.

Dozens of officers responded to the shooting, including Chicago Police, Illinois State Police, the Cook County Sheriff’s Department, and at least eight police departments from neighboring suburbs. Many of those officers were brought in to help with crowd control.

A few hours before that shooting, Riverdale police responded to another attack about a mile away, at 139th and Dearborn.

Police said one man died after being shot in the face.

Further details were not immediately available.