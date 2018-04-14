CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois Department of Transportation says crews will begin repairs and work to widen the Reagan Memorial Tollway bridges over Roosevelt Road.

That stretch of I-88 is in Elmhurst.

IDOT says weather permitting work will begin Monday at 9:00 a.m. That’s when there will be a single lane closure in each direction.

According to the agency, existing bridges “will be widened to accommodate rebuilding and widening of I-88 between the Tri-State Tollway and York Road.”

IDOT adds “the work will include repairs to the existing bridge deck, beams and piers. Construction on the bridges is scheduled to be complete by the end of 2018.”

Right now, work on the east end of I-88 between I-290 and York is underway.

IDOT estimates more than 130,000 vehicles use that stretch of I-88 daily.

Construction zone speed limits are in effect 24/7 and drivers should watch for changing traffic patterns.

For example, on York Road, there is a 30 mph work zone limit in effect through construction season.

The project is being funded by the Tollway’s 14 billion dollar Move Illinois program.