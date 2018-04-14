CHICAGO (CBS) — Winds whipping up to 15 mph. have been in place for most of Saturday.

CBS 2’s Chelsea Irving has the story from North Avenue Beach.

In Winnetka, high winds equalled high waves that swelled over barrier walls and flooded parking lots.

A similar scene took place in Rogers Park.

But one runner wasn’t scared off by the wind or waves.

“With the right gear it’s good enough but it’s pretty cold and chilly out,” said Lakefront runner Jace Dendor.

Lakefront advisories from the National Weather Service continue through Sunday morning.