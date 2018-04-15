CHICAGO (CBS) — Holocaust survivors and their family members gathered at a north suburban synagogue to remember the millions of victims killed in the Holocaust.

Dozens of people turned out for the 73rd annual collective Holocaust memorial observance service held in Skokie Sunday.

During the ceremony, survivors or their children and grandchildren lit candles to honor the six million victims.

Including the 1.5 million children who were murdered because they were Jewish.

Organizers say people must continue to stand up to those who spread messages of hate and injustice.

“That we should not close our windows. We should fight for the rights, our rights, and the rights of other people,” said Henry Jelen.

Sunday’s gathering was the largest gathering of Holocaust survivors in the Midwest and one of the largest in the United States.