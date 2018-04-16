CHICAGO (CBS) — Allegiant Airlines is under fire today after a seven-month ‘60 Minutes’ investigation raised questions about the company’s safety record.

With 12 million passengers, 120 destinations and some of the lowest fares available, Allegiant Airlines is a recognizable brand among travelers who live in places like Cincinnati and Pittsburgh and are looking for deals.

However, dozens of unscheduled landings and reports of rapid descent, hydrologic leaks and mid-air breakdowns leave some in the industry concerned.

“I have encouraged my family, my friends and myself not to fly on Allegiant,” says John Goglia, who served for nine years on the National Transportation Safety Board.

According to CBS, Allegiant Airlines has issued a statement stating, in part,

“It is unfortunate and disappointing that CBS 60 Minutes has chosen to air a false narrative about Allegiant and the FAA.” It continues, “To suggest that Allegiant would engage in the practice of asking team members to violate company and regulatory obligations is offensive and defamatory.”