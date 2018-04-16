CHICAGO (CBS) — Last night’s snow capped one of the coldest starts to April on record for the Chicago area.

According to the National Weather Service, the first half of April was the fourth coldest on record, with an average temperature of 36.5 degrees.

That’s the coldest it’s been in Chicago to begin April since 1926, when the average temperature for April 1-15 was 36.4 degrees. The coldest first half of April on record was in 1881, when the average temperature for the first 15 days of the month was 33 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Light to moderate snow showers will continue into early aftn across nrn IL & nw IN. Reduced vsby possible in heavier bands. pic.twitter.com/8xaz8HVsxT — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) April 16, 2018

The first half of this April ended with an overnight snowstorm, which left an inch or less of snow on the ground for most of the Chicago area, but coated some suburbs with three inches or more.

Temperatures in Chicago were expected to reach only about 37 degrees on Monday, and only about 39 on Tuesday. It should gradually get warmer through the next several days, with highs reaching the mid 40s by Wednesday, and the low 50s by next week.

It also has been the coldest start to April ever recorded for Rockford, with an average temperature of 34.2 degrees.