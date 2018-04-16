CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago began a Monday in mid-April feeling as if it was the dead of winter.

Snow and sleet was falling and winds made the temperatures feel like it was 14 degrees as of 6 a.m. Fortunately, accumulations today will generally be less than an inch.

CBS 2’s Mobile Weather Lab was driving in Wadsworth on Monday morning and found a coating of snow covering the roads. However, major roads, like U.S. 41, were clear.

Despite winter’s stubborn hold, delays for those traveling at the airports were not that bad–about 15 minutes at O’Hare and Midway as of 6:30 a.m.

The weather also caused traffic trouble on Sunday in Lake County.

Two trucks came to the rescue when cars slid off the pavement in Gurnee.

ComEd was also on duty, repairing thousands of customer outages, with the combination of rain, snow and sleet weighing down tree branches. And then those branches snap, power lines often come down with them. A winter weather advisory for the northern counties was in effect until 9 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The average high temperature this year is just around 60 degrees. Today’s high will be in the 30s. Temps are expected to remain below average for the rest of the week.

Farther north, it was much worse.

In Minnesota, a record April blizzard left 15 inches of snow in St. Paul.

In Milwaukke, police reported more than 100 vehicles sliding off icy, snowy roads.