CHICAGO (CBS) –Police are searching for armed burglars wanted for breaking into homes on the North Side.

They have hit four houses in the West Ridge and Budlong Woods neighborhoods in the past month.

Their targets stretch from Thorndale to Summerdale and Western to Rockwell.

Police say at least two men break in through back doors and windows.

Armed with a silver handgun, they have stolen everything from game systems to cash and jewelry.