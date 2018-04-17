CHICAGO (CBS) – Actor and comedian Bill Murray is in Chicago for the grand opening of his new restaurant based on one of his best known films, Caddyshack.

Murray and his five brothers are opening the Caddyshack restaurant in the Crowne Plaza Hotel. Fans of the movie will get to soak in their favorite scenes from Caddyshack, as well as other Murray comedies.

While unveiling the restaurant, Murray reminisced about what it was like making the film in 1980.

“I think the fact that it’s called ‘Caddyshack’ means it has something to do with golf,” explains Murray. “There was a freedom that we had because we all thought we were pretty good so we were loose. We got to improvise a lot. I only had one scene to begin with and they called back and said ‘Do you want to go do something else?’ I said, ‘Yeah, alright!’ If you’re from Chicago and you’re in Florida in the winter, there’s no rush,” Murray joked.

Murray is also performing Thursday night at the Chicago Theater alongside Cellist Jan Vogler.