CHICAGO (CBS) — Budgets for the 2018-19 in Chicago are coming with a guarantee.

For the first time, those budgets, issued on Tuesday, are set at a fixed funding level and won’t change if a school loses enrollment, CBS 2’s Mike Puccinelli reports.

I'm so pleased to be able to give school leaders their budgets early this year so they can plan thoughtfully. https://t.co/0GcIZqChDq — Janice Jackson, EdD (@janicejackson) April 17, 2018

Additionally, the amount of money will go up next school year by more than $60 million.

That funding will be used to invest in classical schools, and expand access to programming focused on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

There will also be an increase in support, a total of $14 million more, for at-risk students from low income households.

In a statement, CPS administrators also said the extra money will provide 1,800 more students access to international baccalaureate programs and 3,100 additional students will be able to enroll in a variety of STEM programs.