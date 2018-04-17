Chicago (CBS) – The Lyric Opera of Chicago is mounting a production of “Jesus Christ Superstar.”

“Jesus Christ Superstar” is the Lyric Opera’s latest spring production premiering on April 27. It’s bold rock sounds are a break with the company’s tradition.

“You are looking for people who are capable of singing at the extremities of their voice,” explains the show’s Director, Tim Sheader.

The production has the same creative team as the 2016 Regent’s Park Theatre’s version of “Jesus Christ Superstar,” which won an Olivier Award. The Lyric Opera’s rendition features over 80 musicians and cast members performing on stage.

Jesus Christ Superstar features music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, telling the story of the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ.

The production opens April 27th and runs through May 20th.