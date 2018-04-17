CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are issuing a community alert after a man attempted to sexually assault a woman inside her car. Police say it happened in the Ashburn neighborhood around 5pm last night near 80th Place and St. Louis Avenue.

The victim told police a man approached her from behind while she was partially inside her car, tried to assault her and took off running eastbound after the attempt.

Neighbors in the 3500 block of West 80th Place say their street is typically quiet and are in shock.

Olivia Brown has lived in the neighborhood for 17 years and says you can never be too careful. “That’s devastating when you have single women getting off work and coming home. That shouldn’t happen to nobody. You should be able to be free to go to your house, get in your car, and do whatever without nobody harassing you or insulting you,” explains Brown. She says she doesn’t go outside by herself and hopes police will catch the suspect.

“The neighborhood is pretty good. Everybody is pretty good, they’re friendly, no problems,” says neighborhood resident, Joe Zamarripa. “I was here and I didn’t hear nothing.”

Police only have a vague description of the suspect and say area central detectives are handling the investigation.

Police are reminding people in the neighborhood to be aware of their surroundings, don’t walk alone, and call 911 to report anything suspicious.