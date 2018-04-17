CHICAGO (CBS) – Merrillville Police say two children were inside a car outside of a Merrillville store when one of them shot and injured their mother.

The Northwest Times of Indiana reports Merrillville police were called to the parking lot of Plato’s Closet located at 359 E. 81st Avenue just before 4pm. The shooting is under investigation but appears to be accidental.

The Times reports that the children were ages 3 and 4 and one of them somehow got their hands on the weapon and shot their mother who was transported to Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus in Merrillville. The severity of her injuries is unknown at this time.