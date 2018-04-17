CHICAGO (CBS) – Fox News host, and Trump supporter, Sean Hannity is defending his ties to Michael Cohen, President Trump’s personal attorney. Hannity was named as Cohen’s client during a court hearing following an FBI raid.

“Michael Cohen never represented me in any legal matter,” claims Hannity. He says he merely asked Cohen legal questions from time to time, mostly about real estate, saying, “They never involved any matter, any, sorry to disappoint so many, matter between me, a third party, a third group, at all.”

Hannity was named as one of Cohen’s three clients during a court hearing in New York Monday. A Federal Judge is deciding who can access documents seized during an FBI raid of Michael Cohen’s home, office, and hotel room.

Judge Kimba Wood ordered prosecutors to enter, but not review, the material seized from Cohen’s properties onto a searchable database and then share it with the defense. Wood will then decide whether to grant Cohen’s request to appoint a special master to review the documents in order to decide what may be protected by attorney-client privilege.

President Trump’s lawyers asked to review the seized materials before the FBI looks at them so that they can decide what is privileged communication between the President and Mr. Cohen, but Judge Wood rejected the request.

CBS News Legal Analyst Rikki Klieman says, “Ultimately either a taint team, a special master, and a court will make that decision.”

Federal investigators are looking into whether Cohen violated campaign finance laws when he paid Stormy Daniels $130,000 to keep silent about her alleged sexual encounter with President Trump in 2006. Daniels attended the hearing Monday as an observer.