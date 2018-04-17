(CBS) — One passenger died after a Southwest Airlines jet made an emergency landing at Philadelphia’s airport Tuesday after apparently blowing an engine.

Seven other passengers were treated for minor injuries at the scene, authorities said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Southwest said 143 passengers and five crew members were on the plane. The plane was flying from LaGuardia Airport in New York to Dallas.

Passenger Marty Martinez did a brief Facebook Live posting while wearing an oxygen mask. He posted, “Something is wrong with our plane! It appears we are going down! Emergency landing!! Southwest flight from NYC to Dallas!!”

Martinez told CBSN that he thought it was his last few minutes alive when the plane was free-falling.

“We were probably going down for 10 or 15 minutes. And, of course, everyone is freaking out, everyone is crying. It was the scariest experience,” said Martinez.

The FAA said the plane landed after “the crew reported damage to one of the aircraft’s engines, as well as the fuselage and at least one window.”

Passengers walked off the plane on the tarmac at the airport. Footage from the scene showed damage to the left engine of the plane and the tarmac covered in foam from fire crews.

Passengers on board posted on social media that the plane was en route to Dallas when something happened.

In the interview with CBSN, Martinez said an engine exploded and broke a window.

“First there was an explosion and almost immediately, the oxygen masks came down and, probably within a matter of 10 seconds, the engine then hit a window and busted it wide open,” said Martinez.