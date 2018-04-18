CHICAGO (CBS) — Matt Nagy’s new offense might lead to some eye-popping numbers for one of the Bears’ most dynamic playmakers.

Nagy is starting to lay down a new foundation for the Bears, and second-year running back Tarik Cohen hopes that includes an increased workload for him.

“I get to be out there a lot more during this time, because they see what I can do at running back already. It’s just right now as more of a receiver and just getting ready,” he said.

#Bears new Head coach Matt Nagy said they had another great practice “The biggest thing for us is no repeated mistakes.” @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/LsvCDE87F6 — Megan Mawicke (@MeganMawicke) April 18, 2018

Nagy said, as a threat running and catching out of multiple formations, Cohen is a dynamic weapon for the offense.

In his rookie season last year, Cohen burst onto the scene looking like one of best playmakers in the league. For some unknown reason, former head coach John Fox slashed his snaps dramatically the final eight games.

With Nagy replacing Fox, and installing a more aggressive offense, Cohen is out prove himself again.

“I don’t feel like I have done anything yet. I wasn’t in the Pro Bowl. Really not like a definite household name yet. So I feel like I have a lot more to prove,” Cohen said.

“He’s a humble kid, and when you have guys like that that respect the game, and respect their peers and the players, and they want to be great, he has the ability to be really good,” Nagy said.

#Bears Tarik Cohen so likeable! On his size “I actually gained some weight (in the offseason) I am bigger than before so I am SUPER big now. I am ready. 190 pounds… all muscle!” @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/GQFryTBBfP — Megan Mawicke (@MeganMawicke) April 18, 2018

Cohen wants everyone to know his small frame held up just fine in his first NFL season.

“Going into the offseason, I gained some weight. I don’t know how I did it, but I gained some weight, so I’m even bigger than before. So now y’all know that’s like super big now. But yeah, so I feel like I’m ready,” he said. “I’m 190, all muscle. Solid.”

Cohen said he thinks he can the Bears’ version of Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who flourished with Nagy’s offense in Kansas City. The Bears would certainly like that.