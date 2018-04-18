Photo Credit: chicagocincodemayo.com

By Michelle Guilbeau



Cinco de Mayo commemorates the Mexican army’s win over the French forces in the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. Cinco de Mayo is also a celebration of Mexican pride and many individuals celebrate whether they are Mexican or not. Many celebrations take place in Chicago for Cinco de Mayo, here are the five best ways to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.

Cinco de Mayo Parade

Cermak Road and Damen Avenue

Chicago, IL 60608

www.cityofchicago.org/city/en/depts/dca/supp_info/parade14.html

The City of Chicago and its residents know how to do parades right and there is no better way to celebrate a special day than by viewing a parade. The Cinco de Mayo parade will take place on May 6, 2018 with step off at 12 p.m. The sights and sounds of this festive parade will bring excitement and energy to those who view it. Be sure to arrive a bit earlier than step off to get a good viewing spot.

Duet Dance Studio Cinco de Mayo Dance Party/Beginner Salsa

2412 W North Ave., Suite #201

Chicago, IL 60647

(312) 823-8199

www.duetdancestudio.com/byob-dance-classes/cinco-de-mayo-dance-party

Duet Dance Studio is offering a Cinco de Mayo Latin Dance Party on Friday, May 4, 2018 from 9:00pm-10:30pm. The party will begin will a beginner Salsa dance lesson and next participants will enjoy Mexican-inspired refreshments and open dancing. Merengue, Salsa, Bachata and Cha Cha music will be played. This is a BYOB event and a fun way to celebrate Cinco de Mayo for 21+.

Viva Cinco de Mayo

Toyota Park

7000 S. Harlem Ave.

Bridgeview, IL 60455

(708) 378-0102

www.vivacincodemayofestival.com/event-info.html

This Cinco de Mayo festival will take place on Friday, May 11 through Sunday, May 13; the schedule times and ticket prices are listed on the website. This family friendly event will include: live music, carnival, arts and crafts, Mexican beers, Mexican food and activities for entire family.

Cinco de Mayo Pilsen Cantina Crawl 2018

Martin’s Corner

2058 W 22nd Place

Chicago, IL 60608

(773) 517-1616

www.pilsenfestchicago.com

For those who love cocktails will enjoy this Cinco de Mayo Cantina Crawl to be held on May 5 from Noon to 6 p.m. Participants can jump on a trolley and enjoy the sights and sounds of 18th street with DJ’s, live bands and an abundance of murals. Ten venues will be covered with a delicious cocktail at each venue; there will also be drink specials at each venue. This is a 21 and over event with ID. General admission tickets are $30 and can be purchased on the website.

Cinco de Miler

Montrose Harbor

Chicago, IL

www.cincodemiler.com

Cinco de Mayo is celebrated in many different ways and for those who prefer exercise will appreciate this 5 miler on May 5, 2018 starting at 8:30 a.m. There is a wealth of information on the website including what to expect and detailed registration information. Running a race is an excellent and healthy way to celebrate the holiday.

