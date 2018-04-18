Chicago (CBS) – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that an intersection improvement project will take place on U.S. 30 and 119th Street, in Plainfield, beginning, weather permitting, Monday, April 23.

Beginning Monday, a shoulder closure will take place on U.S. 30 at the intersection with 119th Street to allow for preliminary work. Lane width restrictions and daily lane closures also will begin at the intersection as part of the project.

The overall project consists of roadway widening, channelization and traffic signal installation. The project will improve driving conditions, enhance safety, and add turn lanes at each leg of the intersection.

The project is scheduled to be completed in Summer 2018.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.

Click here to find details on other construction projects in IDOT’s District 1. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at www.travelmidwest.com