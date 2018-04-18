Chicago (CBS) – History was made as Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle became the first woman and first African American to lead the largest Democratic party in the Midwest. Preckwinkle was unanimously elected by all eighty wards and township committeemen as the new Chairman of the Cook County Democratic Party.

“Toni Preckwinkle is a person of impeccable integrity,” says Paul Rosenfeld, the 47th Ward Committeeman. Rosenfeld withdrew his candidacy. A spokesman for State Representative Luis Arroyo said he was dropping out, as well.

Former Cook County Chairman Joseph Berrios was named Chair Emeritus for his numerous accomplishments during his tenure and thanked the party for his decade as chairman.

71 year old Toni Preckwinkle was born in St. Paul, Minnesota. She earned her undergrad and graduate degrees at the University of Chicago and taught high school for a decade. The new Chair also served nearly 20 years as alderman for the 4th ward before she was elected Cook County Board President.

In becoming the first woman and African American Cook County Democratic Party Chair, she united the old guard party leaders, Ed Burke and John Daley.

“It’s an honor for me to second the nomination of Toni Preckwinkle,” says Daley.

“Toni Preckwinkle, for the past 20 years, has been pushing for progressive policies that have uplifted working families in Cook County,” says Alderman Carlos Ramirez Rosa.

Preckwinkle said her priority is to bring young activists and voters into the Democratic party.