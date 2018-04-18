NAPERVILLE, IL (Patch.com) — It’s been three years since Naperville resident Sandra Bland allegedly asphyxiated herself after police arrested during a routine traffic stop in Texas, but her name is still making headlines. The HBO documentary ‘Say Her Name: The Death and Life of Sandra Bland,’ which makes its debut at Tribeca Film Festival on April 24, confronts the controversial days leading up to and following the activist’s shocking death through jail surveillance footage, interviews with family, and Bland’s own work.

Bland, 28, a vocal activist against police brutality and racial profiling, died while in custody at a jail in Waller County, Texas in 2015, three days after police pulled her over for allegedly failing to signal before changing lanes. Her arrest came after she allegedly became confrontational with police about a request to put out a cigarette.

