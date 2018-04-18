Chicago (CBS) – Maggie Daley Park is being recognized as one of the best attractions in the world by travel review site “Trip Expert.”

Trip Expert is awarding Maggie Daley Park with it’s “2018 Expert’s Choice Award For Attractions.”

The park is one of the highest ranking attractions in Chicago on the travel website, which awards outstanding hotels, restaurants, and tourist attractions around the world based on expert reviews.

The Chicago Park District says Trip Expert selected fewer than two percent of worldwide attractions based off of more than one million expert reviews from travel guides, magazines, newspapers, and other respected sources.