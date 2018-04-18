CHICAGO (CBS) — A murder-for-hire plot unravled.

A Des Plaines woman named Tina Jones was allegedly in a wild love triangle.

Accused of trying to pay thousands in bitcoin to have her lover’s wife murdered.

CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reports.

On Novemeber 15, 2015, Tina Jones is proposed to. Her life seemingly going in the right direction.

But the honeymoon faded.

Jones is now in jail. Police say she was having an affair with a married man.

She is accused of paying a company on the dark web $10,000 in bitcoin currency to have that man’s wife killed.

Jones lives with her spouse in a Des Plaines apartment building on River Road.

“To me it’s what’s wrong with this lady that the price of a life is on money,” said neighbor Jane Faber.

Last week police in suburban Woodridge received a tip about the murder for hire plot from the CBS News program 48 Hours.

That information led investigators back to Jones.

Revealing she alleged made arrangements on the dark web for the hit back in January.

The registered nurse turned herself into police on Tuesday.

“You know not to trust on the web at all,” said Faber. “You don’t just reach out there and think you aren’t going to be caught.”

In a statement, the DuPage County State’s Attorney said “any attempt, or perceived attempt, to bring physical harm to another individual will be met by the full force and effect of the law.”

If convicted Jones faces a minimum of 20 years behind bars.

She is being held on $250,000 bond. Jones is expected to be back in court next month.