Chicago (CBS) – A day in the salon turned into a nightmare for a woman on Chicago’s south side. According to a lawsuit filed in Cook County on Tuesday, 35 year old Destiny Wells visited the salon in October 2016 to get her eyebrows waxed and was seriously burned and left disfigured as a result of the waxing.

The incident happened at Fashion Nails located in the 4500 block of S. Damen Avenue.

Wells says she went to the emergency room after her visit to the salon where it was determined she had burns on her eyebrows. While her initial wounds have healed, the skin that was waxed around her eyebrows remains lighter than the skin that wasn’t waxed.

Wells visited a plastic surgeon who confirmed the alleged burns and skin depigmentation to the affected area.

CBS 2 News reached out to Fashion Nails salon for a statement. They declined to comment at this time.