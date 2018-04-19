CHICAGO (CBS) — A 2 Investigation on the fallout from the battle over the pop tax.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle lost the fight when her tax on soda was repealed.

But, as 2 Investigator Brad Edwards reports, she won the political war in last month’s primary election.

“You know, the people have spoken.”

That was Preckwinkle’s response when asked if she silenced critics of her pop tax with her win in the March primary.

When asked if he signed his political death certificate by raising a red flag on the tax, Cook County Commissioner Richard Boykin said “absolutely.”

With Democratic Commissioner Boykin leading the way, the county board eventually repealed president Preckwinkle’s one cent-an-ounce tax on sweetened beverages in Cook County.

“I’m overjoyed and elated that this tax is going to go away,” said Boykin.

In the Democratic primary, Boykin received hundreds of thousands in anti-pop-tax money.

He was opposed by newcomer Brandon Johnson, who received hundreds of thousands of dollars from labor unions and a public endorsement from Preckwinkle.

Boykin lost by a few hundred votes.

In the primary run-up, yard signs popped up saying “un-elect Boykin, REPUBLICAN.”

Then there was a truck with a Boykin likeness next to President Trump, and Governor Rauner. Johnson’s camp denies any involvement with such tactics.

One source speculated the signs were a Boykin ploy to drum up publicity.

“We were up against a well funded machine. We were up political boss Toni Preckwinkle,” said Boykin.

“Well I think Brandon Johnson was a very strong candidate and he won the election. We provided him with some modest support at the end of the election,” said Preckwinkle.

When asked if he would fight it again, Boykin said “absolutely.”

He fought the pop tax and won. Then lost.

“Those who wrote my obituary, they’re premature. We’ll be back.”