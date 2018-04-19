CHICAGO, IL (PATCH) — An African penguin chick hatched at the Lincoln Park Zoo after a 38-day incubation period, the zoo announced. The chick will be the first-ever endangered African penguin chick hatched and reared at the Robert and Mayari Pritzker Penguin Cove, the zoo said. The exhibit debuted in the fall of 2016, and the new chick hatched Feb. 10.

The chick is part of the African Penguin Species Survival Plan, a population management program headed by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. Veterinary staff conducted a wellness exam on the chick and deemed the baby healthy, the Lincoln Park Zoo said.

