Chicago (CBS) – Chicago is home to the best restaurant in the world, according to Elite Traveler, a luxury lifestyle magazine.

Alinea, located at 1723 North Halsted in Lincoln Park, received the magazine’s top honor. Last year the restaurant came in as second best in the world, according to the magazine, but this year topped the list.

Elite Traveler says Alinea is “always a distinctly modern and painstakingly curated experience” and goes on to say the restaurant injects innovation, passion, and excellence into the global dining scene.

Azurmendi, a restaurant in Larrabetzu, Spain came in at number two on the magazine’s list of best restaurants in the world, followed by Eleven Madison Park in New York.

A total of three Chicago restaurants made the Top 100 list. Next, located at 953 W Fulton Market Street was listed at 41 and Smyth + The Loyalist, located at 177 N Ada St #001, came in at number 96.