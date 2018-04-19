CHICAGO (CBS) — One person will decide if officer Robert Rialmo will get to keep his job.

Last month, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said Rialmo actions were justified when he shot and killed Bettie Jones and Quintonio LeGrier.

CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov has the story from Chicago Police Headquarters.

Not optimistic. That’s what attorneys for Quintonio LeGrier’s mother say about a possible ruling Thursday night regarding Chicago Police officer Robert Rialmo’s job.

They want him fired.

But they say the system is stacked against a fair process and towards whatever Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel wants.

In 2015, the day after Christmas, Chicago Police officer Robert Rialmo responded to a domestic call involving 19-year-old Quintonio LeGrier and his father.

Rialmo says he opened fire when LeGrier came at him with a bat.

The shots killed the teenager and neighbor, 55-year-old Bettie Jones.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, or COPA, ruled the shooting unjustified.

But Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson disagreed.

Because of that, one police board member was left to make a decision on Rialmo’s future.

If the member agrees with Johnson, Rialmo keeps his job. If not, the entire police board votes.

That doesn’t sit well with LeGrier’s mother or her attorneys.

“It’s a system that is set up to protect officers from any discipline,” said attorney Jack Kennedy.

“I’m hoping someone has some morals and principles and makes the right decision,” said Janet Cooksey, LeGrier’s mother.

The meeting begins at 7:30 p.m.