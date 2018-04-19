A jury has awarded a Griffith, Ind., woman $3 million, after she was talked into having unneeded heart procedures.

Gloria Sargent was having trouble with her pacemaker in 2006, and she went to see a cardiologist, Dr. Arvind Gandhi.

Sargent had to remain awake during a painful surgery performed by Gandhi, but all she really needed was an adjustment to her old device, her lawyers argued.

A jury sided with her on Wednesday in her lawsuit against Gandhi.

Now Sargent is suing Munster’s Community Hospital, claiming it let Gandhi perform the surgery without proper credentials.