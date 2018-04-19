Chicago (CBS) – A new study by Wallethub ranks Illinois as the 18th best state for millennials.

The best place for millennials in the United States, ranked at number one, is the District of Columbia, followed by North Dakota, Minnesota, Massachusetts, and Iowa.

The five worst states on the list include Alabama, Nevada, Mississippi, West Virginia, and New Mexico, coming in at number 50.

In order to conduct the study, Wallethub evaluated states based on five key dimensions including affordability, education and health, quality of life, economic health, and civic engagement.

The study analyzed data collected from federal agencies, such as the U.S. Census Bureau and Department of Housing and Urban Development, as well as several other private firms.

Wallethub defines millennials as anyone born between 1981 and 1997.