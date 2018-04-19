(CNN) – Two students who survived the Parkland High School massacre are writing their story in a book titled “Never Again.”

David Hogg, who emerged as one of the more vocal teens from the incident, along with his younger sister, Lauren, are writing the book. It will chronicle the Valentine’s Day mass shooting and describe the gun control movement the students ignited following the incident.

David Hogg tweeted about the book Wednesday saying proceeds of the book will “help heal the community.”

The book is set to be released June 5.