More snow fell overnight, and, on top of that, this April is now the second-coldest on record.

And, CBS 2’s Megan Glaros reports that it hasn’t been this cold in April here in 137 years.

Snow caused a few accidents overnight and snowplows were deployed in several suburbs and area expressways. Chopper 2 was over Route 83, near Interstate 55, where there were several crashes due to ice on bridges.

Spring is finally in our future #Chicago! So excited to feel the 50s and 60s all next week! @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/1PjBmzcZsI — Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) April 19, 2018

CBS 2’s Lauren Victory was in Northwest Indiana, where a coating of snow was already melting.

It is a trend that is expected to continue as temperatures finally rise into the 50s going into the weekend.

One upside to a cold spring, is the lack of severe weather. Since 2001, this is latest in year @NWSChicago has gone without issuing a severe t-storm or tornado warning. Also, latest since '01 we've gone with no severe t-storm or tornado watches in our area! — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) April 18, 2018

