Filed Under:Route 83, Weather

More snow fell overnight, and, on top of that, this April is now the second-coldest on record.

And, CBS 2’s Megan Glaros reports that it hasn’t been this cold in April here in 137 years.

Snow caused a few accidents overnight and snowplows were deployed in several suburbs and area expressways. Chopper 2 was over Route 83, near Interstate 55, where there were several crashes due to ice on bridges.

CBS 2’s Lauren Victory was in Northwest Indiana, where a coating of snow was already melting.

It is a trend that is expected to continue as temperatures finally rise into the 50s going into the weekend.

One silver lining to the cold weather: There have been no severe weather alerts this year.

 

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch