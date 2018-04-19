More snow fell overnight, and, on top of that, this April is now the second-coldest on record.
And, CBS 2’s Megan Glaros reports that it hasn’t been this cold in April here in 137 years.
Snow caused a few accidents overnight and snowplows were deployed in several suburbs and area expressways. Chopper 2 was over Route 83, near Interstate 55, where there were several crashes due to ice on bridges.
CBS 2’s Lauren Victory was in Northwest Indiana, where a coating of snow was already melting.
It is a trend that is expected to continue as temperatures finally rise into the 50s going into the weekend.
One silver lining to the cold weather: There have been no severe weather alerts this year.