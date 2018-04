A former suburban soccer coach has pleaded not guilty to sexual assault.

Cori Beard, 28, is being held on $1 million bond.

Beard was a coach at Vernon Hills High School and is accused of assaulting two male students on several occasions over more than two years.

According to the Daily Herald, prosecutors say the incidents happened at Beard’s house, her parents’ home and in a vehicle.

The students attended the school, but were not on the team Beard coached.