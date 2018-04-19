CHICAGO (CBS) — A day after the U.S. Senate changed its rules to allow babies in the chamber, U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth brought her newborn daughter with her to vote on the Senate floor on Thursday.

Duckworth voted against the confirmation of Jim Bridenstine as the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) administrator, though the Senate ultimately confirmed the appointment on a party-line vote.

Duckworth gave birth to her second daughter, Maile Pearl Bowlsbey, on April 9.

I may have to vote today, so Maile’s outfit is prepped. I made sure she has a jacket so she doesn’t violate the Senate floor dress code (which requires blazers). I’m not sure what the policy is on duckling onesies, but I think we’re ready pic.twitter.com/SsNHEuSVnY — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) April 19, 2018

On Wednesday, the Senate voted unanimously to change the chamber’s rules to allow toddlers under age one on the floor during votes.

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who helped draft the changes to the Senate rules, said questions some senators had about changing the rules included whether babies would have to comply with the dress code. Klobuchar said babies will be permitted to wear standard infant attire.

Duckworth spearheaded the push for the change in Senate rules. Maile is her second daughter. She and her husband, Bryan Bowlsbey, had their first daughter, Abigail O’kalani Bowlsbey, in 2014.