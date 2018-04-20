CHICAGO (CBS) — They died doing what they loved and now five Chicago Police officers’ names are a part of the Gold Star Families Memorial Wall near Soldier Field.

Murdered Chicago Police Commander Paul Bauer was among those honored at the special ceremony Friday.

CBS 2’s Lauren Victory has more on this latest tribute.

As the ultimate sacrifice list by Soldier Field grows by five.

More than 150 Gold Star family and friends are grieving but grateful that the public can now honor: Captain Joseph Palczynski, officer Bernard Domagala, officer Andre Van Vegten and probationary officer Frank Hourihan.

Visitors might also recognize another name: Commander Paul Bauer.

He was shot and killed during a foot chase at the Thompson Center in February.

“I came here. I don’t know how many years in a row as a member of the Chicago Police Department and I never thought I’d be here for my good friend Paul Bauer,” said John Escalante.

With the commander’s mounted police unit standing by, Grace Bauer revealed her dad’s name etched on the stone.

It’s the second time cameras focused on her Friday.

The middle schooler led the speeches at South Loop Elementary’s walkout against gun violence.

“If she can be that strong, then the rest of us can, and that’s a credit to Paul and the father he was,” said Escalante.

Unfortunately, more strength might be necessary at the now 583 name memorial.

A 24 hour vigil to remember all of those fallen officers starts at 12:01 a.m. on April 30.

Officers will patrol the area much like soldiers do at Arlington National Cemetery.