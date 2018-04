Chicago (CBS) – The home of one of Chicago’s most notorious gangsters is up for sale. Al Capone’s Miami Beach mansion is on the market for $14.9 million.

Capone bought the house in 1928 after serving time at Alcatraz. The 30,000 square foot estate features a 30-foot by 60-foot pool. The mansion is said to be where Capone planned the infamous 1929 Saint Valentine’s Day Massacre, in which seven members of a rival gang were killed by Capone’s men along Clark Street in Lincoln Park.