CHICAGO (CBS) — A 23-year-old man has been charged with shooting a legally blind and disabled man at the victim’s home in the Canaryville neighborhood last week.

Police said Eric Blake, of the Bridgeport neighborhood, shot into a home near 44th and Parnell around 10:45 p.m. on April 11, wounding a 46-year-old man who lived in the home.

Blake has been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery and one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon, police said.

The victim’s brother said the victim heard a knock on the door to their home on the night of April 11, and when he answered the door, he heard a female voice.

When the woman came in, a man wearing a mask followed. The victim sensed something was wrong, so he tried to slam the door. His brother helped him lock it, but the suspect fired shots through the door, and at least three bullets hit the victim.

The woman, who was still in the house, then ran out the back door.

The victim went to Stroger Hospital, but his injuries were not considered life-threatening. His family said the victim is legally blind and disabled.

Police have said they believe the attack was a robbery attempt. They found a gun about a half mile away near 45th and Wentworth.

The victim’s brother said it wasn’t the first time the house was targeted for a robbery. He said someone robbed his father at gunpoint last November.

Blake was due to appear for a bond hearing Friday afternoon at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.