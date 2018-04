CHICAGO (CBS) — One person was pulled out of Lake Michigan after a car plunged into the water Friday evening at Navy Pier.

Police and fire officials said the car went into the water around 5:30 p.m.

Rescue divers went into the water to try and reach the driver. A person was pulled out of the water around 6:10 p.m.

Cfd and police divers are in the water at navy pier. They have found the car and are attempting extrication. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 20, 2018

Fire Department officials said one patient was being taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Paramedics were performing CPR, but the victim was not responsive.