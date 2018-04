Chicago (CBS) – Chicago artist, Chance the Rapper, signed a multi-million dollar contract for an apartment in Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood.

According to Crain’s, he’s the buyer who signed a contract on his two-bedroom, 4,500 square foot condo designed by Helmut Jahn. The condo features floor to ceiling windows and has spectacular views from three separate balconies, as well as a gym and a spa.

The selling price has not been announced, but it was listed as just over $4 million.