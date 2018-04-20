CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Bears 2018 schedule is out, and the team opens the season with a nationally televised game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

That Sept. 9 game starts at 7:20 p.m. as part of Sunday Night Football on NBC. The Bears then play a Monday night game on Sept. 17 at home against Seattle.

CBS 2 will have three Bears games this year: a noon home game against New England on Oct. 21; a noon home game against the New York Jets on Oct. 28 and noon game on Thanksgiving Day at Detroit.

The Bears finish the regular season on the road against San Francisco and Minnesota.

Sept. 9: at Green Bay, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sept. 17: Seattle, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Sept. 23: at Arizona 3:35 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 30: Tampa Bay (FOX)

Bye

Oct. 14: at Miami (FOX)

Oct. 21: New England (CBS)

Oct. 28: NY Jets (CBS)

Nov. 4: at Buffalo (FOX)

Nov. 11: Detroit (FOX)

Nov. 18: Minnesota (FOX)

Nov. 22: at Detroit (CBS)

Dec. 2: at NY Giants (FOX)

Dec. 9: LA Rams (FOX)

Dec. 16: Green Bay (FOX)

Dec. 23: at San Francisco (FOX)

Dec. 30: at Minnesota (FOX)