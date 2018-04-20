CHICAGO (CBS) — A four-year-old boy has died after he was hit by a car while crossing the street in West Englewood.

A woman and the child were holding hands when they were hit by a minivan making a left turn.

In images captured by a video surveillance camera, the woman and boy were waiting at the corner to cross at Damen Avenue and 71st Street.

As they start to make their way into the cross walk, a red minivan makes a left turn and hits them.

The little boy was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition, but died a short time later.

The woman refused medical attention.

“There was a lot of blood coming from the baby’s head,” said witness Wisam Othman.

Chicago police have not announced any charges against the driver, who was given a sobriety test by officers after the accident.