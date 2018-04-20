Chicago (AP) – An Illinois county prosecutor’s office is using an 18-month-old black Labrador to help detect a chemical in electronic devices that store images of child pornography.

The Lake County News-Sun reports that the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office purchased Browser in November for $10,000 from Jordan Detection K-9.

The Indiana-based company trained a similar dog that located a thumb drive in the case of former Subway pitchman Jared Fogle, who was convicted of trading in child pornography.

Carol Gudbrandsen is a cybercrimes forensic analyst and Browser’s handler. She says the dog sits or whines when he sniffs the chemical. He’s detected SD cards in obscure places, including inside a slipper or a jewelry box.

Browser has helped execute about a dozen search warrants, but he mainly focuses on child exploitation investigations.

