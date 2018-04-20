Chicago (CBS) – Chicago Police say 22 year old Rafael Serna Jr. is facing first degree murder charges after allegedly shooting a 19 year old man multiple times.

Officers report Serna was arrested on April 19, 2018 around 2:40 p.m. after walking into the Shakespeare District Station to follow up on attempts by police to contact him. He was then identified as the offender who shot the 19 year old male victim multiple times on April 15, 2018 in the alley of the 3400 block of West Belmont at around 8:25 p.m.

Serna will appear in bond court today.