Chicago (CBS) – Disney is announcing that the company will no longer use plastic bags at any of its stores around the United States.

The Disney Store announced that they will be switching to reusable bags at 215 retail stores to celebrate Earth Day beginning in May.

On Sunday, April 22, guests will receive an exclusive Disney branded reusable bag as a gift with a purchase while supplies last.

Guests will have the opportunity to purchase a Disney branded medium or large reusable bag for $0.99.