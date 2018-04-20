CHICAGO (CBS) — Fire Department officials said it appears a grilling accident caused a smoky fire on the upper floors of a high-rise condo building Friday afternoon in the River North neighborhood.

The fire started around 3 p.m. on the balcony on the 34th floor at 545 N. Dearborn St., according to the Fire Department. The fire created a large column of black smoke.

The fire wax extinguished by about 3:20 p.m.

Oh my god. Fire up high in a residential building. (I think Clark and Ohio) Downtown Chicago pic.twitter.com/h4gfapWDE8 — Mallory Busch (@yeamal) April 20, 2018

No injuries were reported. Fire officials said the fire was contained to the balcony, and appeared to be the result of a grilling accident.