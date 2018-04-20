CHICAGO (CBS) – Two women were sexually assaulted in separate attacks overnight, police said.

In Lake View, a 24-year-old woman told police she was walking to her apartment on Fremont near Sheridan when a man followed her through the courtyard and into the complex.

She says he then choked her and sexually assaulted her before taking off with her purse.

Another woman was sexually abused at an L stop overnight.

The 20-year-old victim was on the Brown Line platform in Ravenswood Manor when a man approached her, started kissing her and tried to put his hands down her pants.

Police have not made any arrests in either case.