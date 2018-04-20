Filed Under:hit-and-run, Lake view

CHICAGO (CBS)  — A 56-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run the Lake View neighborhood .

The accident happened Thursday night when the woman was crossing the street at Halsted and Roscoe. She was struck by a red Jeep Renegade that was traveling southbound on Halsted.

The woman was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

A witness says he heard a loud thud and ran out to the street to help. He performed CPR compressions but the woman was not responsive.

The victim was identified on Friday moring as Dorata Gieslinska.

