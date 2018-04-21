CHICAGO (CBS) — Willow Creek Community Church said it will look into new allegations of inappropriate behavior against one of its former pastors.

Founder Bill Hybels retired six months early after being dogged by similar accusations.

The evangelical magazine Christianity Today published several accounts from at least six women.

The elders of the church released a letter to its members which said in part “we will examine allegations against Bill that have not been previously investigated by the Elder Board. We will respectfully reach out to each woman who has made an accusation.”

Hybels denies any wrongdoing but said he placed himself in situations he should have avoided.