CHICAGO (CBS) — One person is in critical condition after a being hit by a stolen car in Lincoln Park.

It all started with a chain of carjackings that led to a police chase through busy North Side neighborhoods.

CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos has the story from Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

Cell phone video shows the high-speed chase going south on Halsted towards Fullerton. Chicago Police chasing a white SUV in Lincoln Park.

The man who shot the video asked CBS 2 to blur his face.

“Next thing you know there was about 15 police officers flying by,” he said. “He was weaving between traffic, in and out like it was insane. He blew the red light right down here.”

Kate Engelman’s car was nearly hit.

“He had to be going like 75 or 80,” she said. “The SUV was literally in between my car and oncoming traffic. So he had literally just enough space to get through.”

She watched as the SUV continued to the intersection where Fullerton, Halsted and Lincoln converge.

“I just kept watching cause you couldn’t help it,” she said. “And he hit a pedestrian and I actually saw the pedestrian go in the air.”

“I started running to the intersection cause I wanted to help then my senses came over me and I realized I couldn’t do anything,” said Engelman.

Chicago Police say the driver wouldn’t stop, driving for another three and a half miles to West North Avenue and Rockwell in Wicker Park.

Then police say the same people may have carjacked someone else at gunpoint just around the corner at Talman & Le Moyne.

“We have an idea or have some good leads on who the individuals are. We recovered two of the vehicles taken but the third vehicle is still out there,” said Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson.

The third vehicle is a green Honda Accord with Wisconsin plates. Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago Police.